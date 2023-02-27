Papua New Guinea will face Nepal in their next match at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 on Monday, February 27. The game will start at 11:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Unfortunately for Indian fans, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 has no broadcasters in India. Hence Papua New Guinea vs Nepal match will not be telecasted live. However, fans can still watch the live streaming of this game on the FanCode app and website. The live streaming of the match will be also available on ICC TV in some selected regions. Spain Win T20I Match in 2 Balls After Bowling Out Isle of Man for 10 Runs.

Nepal vs Papua New Guinea on FanCode

🏏🙌 Today, our senior national team is taking on Papua New Guinea in the CWCl2 at DUBAI, while our U19 team is going head-to-head against Hong Kong U19 in the Cricket Worldcup Asia Qualifiers at Ajman. Both the games start at 11:45 NPT 🌟👏 #NepalCricket #weCAN #CWCL2 #U19 pic.twitter.com/vQe9evxkzd — CAN (@CricketNep) February 27, 2023

