Spain registered a huge win in the 6th T20I against the Isle of Man. Batting first, Isle of Man was bowled out for the lowest ever T20I total, 10. Atif Mehmood and Mohammad Kamran took four wickets while Lorne Burns picked up two. In reply, Spain's Awais Ahmed chased down the target within two deliveries after hitting two sixes, setting up a new record. The previous lowest total in Men's T20I was set by Turkey when they were bowled out for 21 against the Czech Republic in 2019.

Spain Register T20I victory Within 2 Balls

Spain takes just 0.2 overs to chase a target of 11 against Isle of Man. The win margin by 118 balls remaining is the biggest in all T20 cricket. — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 26, 2023

