India captain Rohit Shamrma and bowler Navdeep Saini have been ruled out of the second Test against Bangladesh at Dhaka, BCCI confirmed on Tuesday, December 20. Rohit is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team after he sustained an injury in left thumb, during India’s 2nd ODI match against Bangladesh in Dhaka. Saini, on the other hand, is ruled out of the second Test owing to an abdominal muscle strain. The second Test is scheduled to be held from December 22.

See BCCI's tweet:

NEWS - Rohit Sharma and Navdeep Saini ruled out of second Test against Bangladesh. More details here - https://t.co/CkMPsYkvFQ #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/qmVmyU5bQ6 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 20, 2022

