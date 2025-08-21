Rahkeem Cornwall scalped the wicket of the Trinbago Knight Riders captain Nicholas Pooran, thanks to the electric stump out by Jewel Andrew. In the first delivery of the 10th over of the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons vs Trinbago Knight Riders CPL 2025 match, Rahkeem Cornwall bowled a fullish ball, wide of the stumps, which Nicholas Pooran looked to come forward and strike hard, but missed. Immediately, the wicketkeeper Jewel Andrew made no mistake in grabbing the ball and hitting the stumps at an electric pace. Nicholas Pooran wasted no time in rotating and getting back to the crease, but it was too late, he departed scoring 10 runs off 14 balls. Colin Munro Throws His Bat After Scoring Century, Performs the 'Half-Heart' Celebration During St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders CPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Rahkeem Cornwall Picks Nicholas Pooran's Wicket:

