In a bizarre development, West Indies cricketer Rahkeem Cornwall escaped what could have been a major injury after a ball struck his helmet grill and got stuck in it, during the Atlanta Kings vs Los Angeles Waves National Cricket T10 League 2025 Eliminator match, when a fiery bouncer bowled by Rumman Raees struck the all-rounder on his helmet grill and got stuck in it. Rahkeem Cornwall instantly walked away and Rumman Raees, the bowler, also walked up to check on him. Rahkeem Cornwall then took off his helmet and took out the ball that was lodged inside. Rahkeem Cornwall struck 17 runs off 14 balls for Atlanta Kings. IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025: West Indies Pacer Jayden Seales Fined 25 Percent Match Fee, Handed Demerit Point for Throwing Ball at Indian Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Ball Hits Rahkeem Cornwall's Helmet Grill, Gets Stuck in It

