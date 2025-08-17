Colin Munro started his CPL 2025 season on an explosive note as he scored a sensational century to begin Trinbago Knight Riders' campaign. Trinbago Knight Riders took on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in their opening game in the CPL 2025 and they were powered to a great start by veteran New Zealand cricketer Colin Munro. Munro dominated the bowlers throughout the innings and brought up his century in just 50 deliveries. He brought up his century with a six and threw his bat to signal a 'half-heart' towards the dressing room while celebrating. Fans loved the celebration and it went viral in no time. 'Catch of the Century' Fans Make Sarcastic Comments As CPL’s X Handle Terms Jason Holder's Regulation Catch of Rahkeem Cornwall During As 'Stunner' (Watch Video).

Colin Munro Performs the 'Half-Heart' Celebration

