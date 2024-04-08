KKR cricketer Nitish Rana suffered a finger injury in their first match in the IPL 2024 against SRH. Rana tried to take a catch diving forward and sustained injury to his finger. Since then he has missed the matches against RCB and DC and the team is yet to provide any update on his availability. Ahead of KKR's match against CSK, Rana's wife Saachi Marwah shared an Instagram story with the picture of Nitish Rana where he was spotted with his hand in plaster. It is anticipated that he had fractured his finger while taking the catch and in that case it can take much longer for him to return to the field. Nothing has been confirmed from KKR's side. From Sunil Narine to Heinrich Klaasen, Look at Top 5 Highest Strike Rates in IPL 2024 So Far.

Nitish Rana's Wife Shares Picture Of KKR Batter With Plastered Hand

Nitish Rana Wife Story (Photo Credits: saachi.marwah/Instagram)

