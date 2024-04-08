The ongoing IPL season has seen plenty of batting fireworks, not just from the established stars but also rising and aspiring ones. Here’s a look at batter with the maximum strike rates in the ongoing IPL season. IPL 2024: A Look at Players With Most Centuries in Indian Premier League History.

Sunil Narine

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) allrounder Sunil Narine has a strike rate of 206.15 in IPL 2024.

Abhishek Sharma

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter led a carnage in the ongoing IPL 2024 and has a strike rate of 217.56.

Heinrich Klaasen

The Sunrisers Hyderabad hitman Heinrich Klaasen is having a great run in the ongoing IPL 2024 and has a strike rate of 203.44.

Travis Head

The Australian batter joined the Hyderabad-based franchise before the start of the IPL 2024 and displayed a stupendous performance. He has a strike rate of 180.64. IPL 2024: A Look at Highest Scores by Players in Their 100th Indian Premier League Appearance.

Nicholas Pooran

The stand-in Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Nicholas Pooran is currently having a great season in the ongoing T20 tournament, he has a strike rate of 175.90.