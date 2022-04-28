Nitish Rana came to KKR's rescue with a fighting 57 off 34 deliveries as they ended up posting 146/9 against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 on Thursday, April 28. Kuldeep Yadav haunted his former side once again with a four-wicket haul in three overs, where he conceded just 14 runs. KKR's innings never got going after a sluggish start in the powerplay. But Rana's knock gave them something to defend.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)