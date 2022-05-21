Arjun Tendulkar might just have to wait longer for his IPL debut after he was not picked by Mumbai Indians for their last game of the season against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, May 21. The youngster looked likely to be making his debut for the five-time champions with him practicing intensely in training. But he did not find a place in their playing XI, something that left all fans disappointed.

Check out their reactions:

True!

Even the clouds shed some tears as MI didn't pick Arjun Tendulkar.#ArjunTendulkar #MumbaiIndians — Ajay Surya (@ajaysurya37) May 21, 2022

He did deserve an opportunity:

Arjun Tendulkar deserved a chance. He can clock a speed of 135km/hr in nets but Mumbai just wasting his talent. #ArjunTendulkar #MIvsDC #DCvsMI #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/TnSWu9LK3f — Ravi Gujjar (@Ravi_Rgujjar) May 21, 2022

'Feeling Bad'

Feeling bad for #ArjunTendulkar he has not got a single in these 2 seasons. I don't know why they pick him to bowl in nets only? Atleast other team take him so he might get chance there which is better for him from individual perspective.#IPL2022 #MIvsDC @mipaltan — gaurav (@iam_gaurav96) May 21, 2022

'Victim of Nepotism'

#ArjunTendulkar is victim of nepotism. While so many talentless kid's getting chance based on nepotism, Arjun Tendulkar keeps suffering and waiting for his term. Have seen so many 18-19 year old playing in IPL and Arjun is still waiting for his term at the age of 22. #DCvsMI — Rahul Sawant (@RudeDudeRahul) May 21, 2022

Waiting...

Arjun Tendulkar pic.twitter.com/M7craS016C — Rohan Kumar Rai (@RohanKumarRai2) May 21, 2022

Food for Thought:

#ArjunTendulkar still out of playing 11, @mipaltan is it his fault that he his Sachin Tendulkar'son?? Everyone getting chance except him, if you don't want to play him then why you bid for him — Tarun Tiwari (@tarunt_) May 21, 2022

