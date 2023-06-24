Roelof van der Merwe suffered a freak finger injury during a T20 blast match, but that did not stop him from getting it treated and returning to bowling. The spinner, in an attempt to field off his own bowling, dislocated his finger. And he immediately jumped up in pain before holding out his dislocated finger for the medical staff to come and check. Help arrived and the man who was treating this injury put the finger back into place, after which van der Merwe sprinted back to bowling. The video of this has gone viral on social media. RCB Player Will Jacks Smashes Fives Consecutive Sixes in an Over During Vitality T20 Blast Match (Watch Video).

Roelof van der Merwe Dislocates Finger During T20 Blast Match

Roelof van der Merwe is an absolute trooper: dislocates his finger brilliantly stopping a ball, gets it put back in place, and sprints back to bowl! 😎 (Viewing not advised for the squeamish)#Blast23 pic.twitter.com/Z7naGZV76p — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 19, 2023

