Jos Buttler attained a memorable landmark in his career as he crossed 13,000 runs in T20 cricket during the Lancashire vs Yorkshire Vitality Blast 2025 match on July 17. The England stalwart was in superb form in the Lancashire vs Yorkshire match and he joined Alex Hales as the second England player to attain the 13,000-run mark in T20 cricket. Additionally, Jos Buttler became the seventh player overall to score 13,000 runs in T20 cricket. Coming to the match, Jos Buttler smashed 77 runs off just 46 deliveries, hitting eight fours and three sixes in his knock, which not only won Lancashire the match by 21 runs but also saw him lift the Player of the Match award. ‘Showing Left Foot of Lionel Messi’ Ben Charlesworth Shows Football Skills While Saving His Stumps During Gloucestershire vs Sussex T20 Blast 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Jos Buttler Becomes Second England Player to Score 13,000 T20 Runs

🚨 ⚠️ Milestone for Jos Buttler as he goes past 13k runs in T20 Format.#T20Blast | #Cricket pic.twitter.com/gfzuODynfz — Sports Freak (@OfficialSfreak) July 18, 2025

Jos Buttler in Action in Lancashire vs Yorkshire Match

Jos Buttler delivers in the Roses clash 💥 A composed 77 off 46 helps Lancashire seal the clash by 21 runs 👊#VitalityBlast #LANvYOR #JosButtler pic.twitter.com/n1ahd5Ibt2 — FanCode (@FanCode) July 17, 2025

