James Anderson continued to impress for Lancashire in the T20 Blast 2025 as his three-wicket haul helped his side beat Worcestershire by seven wickets in the T20 Blast 2025 on Saturday, June 13. The former England National Cricket Team pacer showed that he still had it as his figures of 3/32 helped Lancashire bowl out Worcestershire for just 143 runs on the board. After dismissing Worcestershire captain Brett D'Oliveira for a first-ball duck, James Anderson ended Gareth Roderick's 28-ball 35-run knock and his last wicket of the match was that of Fateh Singh, who fell for two of as many deliveries. In four matches in the T20 Blast 2025, James Anderson has picked up 10 wickets. James Anderson Claims Career-Best Bowling Figures on T20 Return After 3925 Days, Registers 3 for 17 During Durham vs Lancashire T20 Blast 2025 Match (Watch Video).

James Anderson Registers Three-Fer

Jimmy turns back time 🤩 3 wickets, pure control, and another clinical win for Lancashire 👌#T20Blast #Anderson pic.twitter.com/725t8izKOI — FanCode (@FanCode) June 13, 2025

