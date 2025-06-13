Match 41 of the Vitality T20 Blast 2025 was an absolute thriller, which was decided right at the last ball of the last over. Chasing a target of 172 runs set by Kent City at the iconic Oval, Surrey County Cricket Club needed nine runs from the final over. The first ball was a dot, followed by a single, then a couple, then a single again, and then again a couple. It all cut the shot to three runs in just one ball. Chris Jordan was on strike, Matt Parkinson bowled the last ball. As all waited for the result, it was played towards the mid-wicket, gone for a four. Kagiso Rabada Surpasses Jacques Kallis To Become Fifth Highest Wicket-Taker for South Africa Across All Formats, Achieves Feat During SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 Final.

Last Over of Surrey vs Kent T20 Blast 2025:

An incredible last-ball finish between Surrey and Kent Spitfires 😱 pic.twitter.com/n8bzzziUvv — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)