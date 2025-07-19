17-year-old spinner Farhan Ahmed turned heads with a superb bowling performance where he took a hat-trick and also bagged a five-wicket haul, in the Notts Outlaws vs Lancashire Lightning match in Vitality T20 Blast 2025 on July 18. The young spinner cleaned up Lancashire's tail in the last over of the first innings, dismissing Luke Wood (5), Tom Aspinwall (0) and Mitchell Stanley (0) off consecutive deliveries to clinch a superb hat-trick. This was a first-ever hat-trick by a Notts Outlaws player and it saw Lancashire Lightning being bowled out for 126. Farhan Ahmed finished with figures of 5/25 and Notts Outlaws went on to defeat Lancashire Lightning by four wickets. Jos Buttler Becomes Second England Player To Complete 13,000 Runs in T20s, Achieves Feat During Lancashire vs Yorkshire Vitality T20 Blast 2025 Match.

17-Year-Old Farhan Ahmed Scalps Hat-Trick in Vitality T20 Blast 2025

FARHAN AHMED HAS A VITALITY BLAST HAT-TRICK AT 17 YEARS OLD!!!!! 😱 pic.twitter.com/dTThC98cwB — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) July 18, 2025

