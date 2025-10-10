With the three spots in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at stake, the ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific qualifiers have commenced and the Oman national cricket team will face the Papua New Guinea national cricket team in the ninth match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 on Friday, October 10. The Oman vs PNG T20I will be held at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) and will begin at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, fans will not have a live telecast viewing option of the Oman vs PNG match on their TV channels in India due to the lack of a broadcast partner. Although they will have a live streaming viewing option as they can watch OMA vs PNG on FanCode, mobile app and website but will need either a match pass (Rs 19) or a tour pass (Rs 59). ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Asia-East Asia-Pacific Regional Qualifiers Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Twenty20 Cricket Tournament.

Oman vs Papua New Guinea Live Streaming Online Available on FanCode

Direct hit or Celebration? 🤔 Which one gets your vote? 😉#T20WCQualifiers pic.twitter.com/KEDtiJHQaJ — FanCode (@FanCode) October 9, 2025

