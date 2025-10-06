The ICC World Cup 2026 is nearing with every passing day and the race for making it to the competition is getting more and more intense. It was already confirmed during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, that the teams that will qualify for the Super eight stage will secure a direct qualification to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. India and Sri Lanka being the joint hosts, they already qualified for the competition. Two slots each were accommodated to Europe and Africa regional qualifiers. One slot to the America regional qualifiers. While the Asia, East Asia and Pacific regions were combined into one qualifier and handed three slots. Fans can download the full schedule of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Asia-East Asia-Pacific regional qualifiers here. The ICC T20 World Cup Asia-East Asia-Pacific regional qualifier will commence from October 07. On Which Channel ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Live Telecast in India is Available? How To Watch Cricket Matches Live Streaming Online?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be jointly hosted by defending champions India and Sri Lanka. This is the first time India are hosting the T20 World Cup after 2016. Sri Lanka were not the co-hosts initially but a hybrid model due to Pakistan's 'no-travel to India' policy brought them in the mix. Pakistan will play their matches in Sri Lanka. The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be a 20-team affair like 2024. Till now, 17 teams have qualified to the ICC T20 World Cup 2025. The Asia-Pacific regional qualifiers will decide the last three teams. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Here's the List of Teams Who Have Qualified For T20 WC In India and Sri Lanka.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Asia-East Asia-Pacific Regional Qualifiers Full Schedule

Date Match Round Venue Time October 08, Wednesday Oman vs Samoa Group 3 Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat 11:30 AM October 08, Wednesday United Arab Emirates vs Qatar Group 1 Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat 4:00 PM October 08, Wednesday Nepal vs Kuwait Group 2 Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat 8:30 PM October 09, Thursday Malaysia vs Qatar Group 1 Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat 11:30 AM October 09, Thursday Kuwait vs Japan Group 2 Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat 4:00 PM October 09, Thursday Papua New Guinea vs Samoa Group 3 Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat 8:30 PM October 10, Friday United Arab Emirates vs Malaysia Group 1 Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat 11:30 AM October 10, Friday Nepal vs Japan Group 2 Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat 4:00 PM October 10, Friday Oman vs Papua New Guinea Group 3 Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat 8:30 PM October 12, Sunday TBC vs TBC Super Six Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat 11:30 AM October 12, Sunday TBC vs TBC Super Six Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat 4:00 PM October 12, Sunday TBC vs TBC Super Six Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat 8:30 PM October 13, Monday TBC vs TBC Super Six Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat 4:00 PM October 13, Monday TBC vs TBC Super Six Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat 8:30 PM October 15, Wednesday TBC vs TBC Super Six Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat 11:30 AM October 15, Wednesday TBC vs TBC Super Six Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat 4:00 PM October 15, Wednesday TBC vs TBC Super Six Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat 8:30 PM October 16, Thursday TBC vs TBC Super Six Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat 4:00 PM October 16, Thursday TBC vs TBC Super Six Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat 8:30 PM October 17, Friday TBC vs TBC Super Six Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat 11:30 AM October 17, Friday TBC vs TBC Super Six Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat 4:00 PM

The ICC T20 World Cup 2025 Asia-East Asia-Pacific regional qualifiers have two rounds. The teams are divided into three groups. UAE, Qatar and Malaysia are in group 1. Nepal, Kuwait and Japan are in group 2. Papua New-Guinea, Samoa and Oman are in group 3, Top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Six round where each team will play each other. The top threee highest ranked teams in the super six will qualify for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

