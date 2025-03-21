It was a special moment for both Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Chandrakant Pandit and Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowling coach Omkar Salvi when the two met at Eden Gardens ahead of the KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 campaign opener. Omkar Salvi, a former assistant coach to the Mumbai state cricket team when Chandrakant Pandit was the head coach, showed immense respect to Pandit, through gestures such as touching the KKR head coach's feet for blessings and hugging. The two were also seen shaking hands and chatting and Pandit was patting the shoulder of his student Salvi. KKR vs RCB IPL 2025, Kolkata Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens.

Omkar Salvi Touching Feet of Chandrakant Pandit:

