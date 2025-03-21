The cash-rich Indian Premier League is set to start again, for its 18th edition, and in the IPL 2025 campaign opener, defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will be hosting arch-rivals Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The KKR vs RCB Indian Premier League 2025 match will see two new captains leading their side, KKR will be led by the oldest captain of IPL 2025, Ajinkya Rahane, following the release of IPL winning captain Shreyas Iyer, while RCB will be led by Rajat Patidar. Ajinkya Rahane Named KKR Captain for IPL 2025, Star Batter To Lead Defending Champions in Indian Premier League Season 18.

Last season, KKR dominated the entire IPL, finishing at the top of the table, and winning the IPL 2024 final in style. The side clinched their third title, becoming the third most successful side in the history of the league. RCB had some magic by the season end as well. After maintaining a long winning streak, they managed to finish in the fourth spot. However, they lost the eliminator, and had to bid adieu yet again to their long dream of winning a title.

Kolkata Weather Live

The KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 22 and is scheduled to be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The weather in Kolkata for the IPL 2025 campaign opener might be a bit concerning. The forecast predicts drizzles of rain from the midnight of March 22. However, a clear sky is expected when the match starts. Rainfall is expected again with thunderstorms from 11:00 PM. The temperature will remain cool, spanning around 20 to 24 degrees Celsius. On Which Channel IPL 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Indian Premier League Season 18 T20 Cricket Matches in India?.

Eden Gardens Pitch Report

Eden Gardens surface is known to not change much, but this happens to be a tricky wicket, as dew plays an important factor, with bowlers finding it tough to get a grip of the ball as the match progresses. The pitch has been batting friendly recently, but also offers bounce. Mainly for the dew factor, the side winning the toss should look the chase.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2025 10:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).