The day was February 7, 1999, when Indian national cricket team leg-break bowler Anil Kumble created history by becoming the second player in the history of the game after England's Jim Laker to pick 10 wickets in a single innings of a Test match. Team India were playing their second Test match against arch-rivals Pakistan in Delhi, after losing the first Test in Chennai. At the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium (now Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium), Anil Kumble showcased a marvelous spell of bowling, by picking 10 wickets at the cost of just 74 runs to bundle the Pakistan national cricket team for a mere 207 in the second innings of the match. The legendary bowler single-handedly helped India win the game by 212 runs and level the series at home. Indian Cricket Team New Jersey: India Players Pose in New Kit Ahead of IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 (View Pics)

Anil Kumble All Ten Wickets vs Pakistan on February 7, 1999:

ANIL KUMBLE MADE HISTORY "OTD IN 1999"...!!!! 🙇 By taking a 10-wicket haul in an innings against Pakistan in a Delhi Test Match - The Historic Moments in Indian Cricket. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/7x0C24TiaU — Digital Hunt 247 (@digitalhunt247) February 7, 2025

