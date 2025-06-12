Memes have become an inseparable part of our world today and an iconic meme was born on this day (June 12) in 2019 when a Pakistan fan's reaction to a dropped catch had gone viral on social media. Australia were facing Pakistan in a 2019 ODI World Cup match at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, when David Warner slashed at a wide delivery from Wahab Riaz and played an aerial cut shot, with the ball heading towards third man. Asif Ali, who was manning that region, however, dropped a simple chance, handing David Warner a reprieve. The ball popped out of his hands as he was attempting to collect it and instantly, the camera showed a Pakistan fan, who came up with a dejected reaction. Later, it came to light that the Pakistan fan was named Sarim Akhtar and fans over the years have found that reaction to be incredibly relatable in several situations and hence, that reaction went on to become an iconic meme! Sydney Sixers Tease Pakistan Stalwart Babar Azam Signing Ahead of Upcoming Big Bash League Season 15 (Watch Video).

Watch Asif Ali's Catch Drop That Prompted Creation of Iconic Meme

