On September 26, 2010, the Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings etched history by becoming the first IPL team to win the Champions League Twenty20 title. Today, 2025 marks 15 years to that day when the MS Dhoni-led CSK side won the CLT20 2010. Champions League Twenty20 started in 2009, so 2010 was the second edition of the tournament. Chennai Super Kings beat the South African side Warriors by eight wickets in the final match to clinch the trophy in The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Murali Vijay was the leading run-getter (294 runs) in CLT20 2010, while legendary spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was the player of the series with the highest wickets (13). CSK again won the CLT20 title in 2014. MS Dhoni Completes 400 T20 Matches: Chennai Super Kings Players Congratulate Thala With Multilingual Tribute As He Achieves Feat During CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

CSK Became First IPL Team to Win CLT20 2010

History has its own voice, and this takes us back there! 💛🏆#OnThisDay #WhistlePodu Audio credits: OG Superfan pic.twitter.com/1VF6Ngqq44 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)