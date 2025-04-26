As the five-time IPL-winning captain and Chennai Super Kings legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni completed his 400 career T20 matches, with playing the CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match, his IPL franchise teammates has congratulated him on his illustrious and epic career in the format. From long-time teammates like Ravindra Jadeja to many youngsters, to even foreigners present in the team like Rachin Ravindra and Noor Ahmad, as wished MS Dhoni for the iconic feat in their respective languages, be it the multiple Indian regional languages or English. While some wished to see their 'Thala' play more, some wished for his healthy life, while some were simply blessed to be in the "MS Dhoni era". Ravindra Jadeja, Noor Ahmad’s Bats Fail Gauge Test, Chennai Super Kings’ Players Asked To Change Them During CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Match.

Chennai Super Kings Players Congratulate MS Dhoni For 400 T20s:

In all the languages, it spells YELLOVE for namma THALA! 💛🦁7️⃣#Thala400 #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/VBmC8rY69K — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 25, 2025

