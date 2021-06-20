Indian captain Virat Kohli made his Test debut on this day back in 2011 against the West Indies at Sabina Park. Since then, he has gone to play 91 Tests, scoring 7,490 runs at an average of 52.37 with a high score of 254*.

Check Royal Challengers Bangalore's tweet

#OnThisDay in 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣1️⃣, Virat Kohli made his Test debut for India against West Indies at Sabina Park. 1️⃣0️⃣ years on and he’s leading 🇮🇳 in the #WTCFinal. What a journey it has been! 🤩#PlayBold #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/bfXzrwcJnE — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) June 20, 2021

