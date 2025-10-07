It has now been exactly two years today, in 2025, after the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Team India scripted history and won the gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 in the men's cricket tournament. The Indian cricket team won the gold medal match after the final against the Afghanistan cricket team was abandoned due to rain. India won the gold medal due to having a higher-ranked team in the men's cricket tournament. Indian Premier League franchise, Chennai Super Kings, shared a throwback video on their social handle of Gaikwad-led India winning the gold medal. India At Asian Games 2023 Final Medal Tally and Standing: India Win Record 107 Medals, Finishes Fourth on Medal Table.

Ruturaj Gaikwad-Led Team India Scripts History

𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭! 🥇💛#OnThisDay, Ruturaj and co. made history of winning Gold in the Asian Games 2023 🥳#WhistlePodupic.twitter.com/Z0fLTdQTXb — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 7, 2025

