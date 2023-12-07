Several young cricket stars from Asia will be in action when the ACC U-19 Men's Asia Cup 2023 starts on December 8. After the success of the Asia Cup despite the weather-related challenges, the young guns from the top Asian nations will look to put on a great show and most importantly, give their best effort in bagging the top prize on offer. The tournament is entirely being played in Dubai and top teams including India and Pakistan will be in action on the opening day. Sadly, there would be no live telecast available of the matches as there is no official broadcast partner. But fans can surely watch the U-19 Asia Cup 2023 live streaming on the Asian Cricket Council's official YouTube channel. ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Announced: India Open Campaign Against Afghanistan, To Face Pakistan on November 10.

ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023 Live

Watch talent and fierce competition as the future cricket stars clash in the #ACCMensU19AsiaCup. Catch all the electrifying moments live on our YouTube channel – where passion meets precision! YouTube Channel: https://t.co/6FPn8rIQLq#ACC pic.twitter.com/WEk8MD9qlY — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) December 5, 2023

