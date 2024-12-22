India lock horns with Bangladesh in the final of the first-ever ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024 on December 22. The IND-W U19 vs BAN-W U19 match is set to be played at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur and starts at 7:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner and fans can watch the IND-W U19 vs BAN-W U19 live telecast viewing option on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channels. Those seeking an online viewing option can watch the India Women U19 vs Bangladesh Women U19 live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but a subscription will be needed. India Women's U19 Team Enters ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Final With Four-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka.

IND-W U19 vs BAN-W U19 Live

🔥 #WomenInBlue are READY for the FINAL 🔥 The inaugural #ACCWomensU19AsiaCup reaches its peak as India takes on Bangladesh for the trophy! Led by the unstoppable Niki Prasad, #TeamIndia on a mission for glory 🏆 Don’t miss the action, LIVE on #SonyLIV 📲 pic.twitter.com/uwpnbm3KAy — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) December 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)