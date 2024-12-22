The India women's Under-19 cricket team scripted history as they defeated the Bangladesh women's Under-19 cricket team by 41 runs to win the inaugural edition of the ACC Under-19 Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 on Sunday, December 22. Talking about the match, the young Indian side made 117/7 after Gongadi Trisha played a fighting knock of 52 off 47 deliveries, including seven boundaries. For Bangladesh, Farjana Easmin bagged a four-wicket haul. While chasing, Juairiya Ferdous top-scored with 22 off 30 balls, including three balls. India bowlers Parunika Sisodia, Aayushi Shukla, and Sonam Yadav dismantled the Bangladesh batting attack. The Bangladesh women's U19 team was bundled out for 75 and lost the championship match at Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. Rohit Sharma Suffers Painful Blow While Batting in Nets Ahead of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024–25 in Melbourne: Report.

India women's U19 side is Crowned Champions

ACC WOMEN'S U19 ASIA CUP 2024 MALAYSIA FINAL | Bangladesh Women 🆚 India Women India won by 41 runs PC: CREIMAS Photography#BCB #Cricket #ACC #ACCWomensU19AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/5smSd2SFO4 — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) December 22, 2024

