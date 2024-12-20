India lock horns with Sri Lanka in a Super Four match in ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024 on December 20. The IND-W U19 vs SL-W U19 match is set to be played at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur and it starts at 7:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner and fans can watch the IND-W U19 vs SL-W U19 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. Those seeking an online viewing option, can watch the India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but a subscription will be required to do the same. India Beat Pakistan By Nine Wickets in ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup T20 2024; Sonam Yadav, G Kamalini Star As Indians Secure Dominating Victory Over Archrivals.

India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19

Day 2️⃣ of the Super 4’s promises thrilling action as India’s U19 clashes with Sri Lanka’s U19 in a high-stakes morning showdown, where every run will count. The second match lights up with Bangladesh’s U19 taking on Nepal’s U19 in a battle of grit and glory!#ACCWomensU19AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/84ImKBI0vf — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) December 19, 2024

