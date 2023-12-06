India will face Afghanistan in the opening match of the ACC Men's U-19 Asia Cup cricket tournament here on Friday. Pakistan will play Nepal in the other match of the opening day. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will face each other on Sunday. Eight teams will compete for the top prize in the 50-over event which is being hosted by the Emirates Cricket Board. Ravi Bishnoi Becomes New No 1 Ranked T20I Bowler in Latest ICC Rankings After Winning Player of the Series Award in IND vs AUS T20I Series.

The teams have been divided into two groups of four each. India, Afghanistan, Nepal and Pakistan are placed in Group A. Bangladesh, Japan, Sri Lanka and hosts UAE feature in Pool B. The top two teams from each of the two groups will progress to the semi-finals which will be played on December 15.

ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Announced

Get ready for the #ACCU19MensAsiaCup in Dubai, starting on Friday, December 8th, 2023! The top 8 Asian teams will compete in this 50-over showdown, with talents vying for ultimate glory. Witness the excitement unfold as these young cricket stars aim for the coveted title! #ACC pic.twitter.com/QlSdFho67e — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) December 2, 2023

The tournament final will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on December 17. All group matches and semi-finals will be played at the ICC Academy Ovals 1 and 2. All tournament matches will begin at 9:30 am local time.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)