Women's cricket upcoming stars are set to be in action in the inaugural edition of the ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024 which is slated to start on Sunday, December 15. The tournament which features six teams--India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Malaysia will be played at the Bayuemas Cricket Oval in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The six teams have been divided into two groups of three each. While India, Pakistan and Nepal form Group A, Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Malaysia. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024 and will provide live telecast of the matches. For those seeking an online viewing option, fans can watch the ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024 live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription. India's Squad for ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Announced: Niki Prasad to Captain Side in Inaugural Edition of Tournament.

ACC Women's U19 Asia Cup 2024 Live Telecast and Streaming Details

Here are the broadcast and streaming details of #ACCWomensU19AsiaCup as the action goes live across the world! #ACC pic.twitter.com/xAe5ERIfo9 — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) December 13, 2024

