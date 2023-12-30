Rahmanullah Gurbaz looked back at his sensational century in the UAE vs AFG 1st T20I and thanked the fans for their support. The Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter blasted his way to a 52-ball 100, his first in the shortest format of the game and guided his team to a mammoth 203/3 in 20 overs. Taking to social media, Gurbaz shared a picture of him celebrating after that knock and wrote, "One more achievement added to this year before it ends 🫶🏻 , happy to perform and made a maiden century in t20’s 🇦🇫. Thanks to the crowd for coming in a huge numbers to support us. Keep praying many more to come in sha Allah." UAE vs AFG 1st T20I 2023: Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s Century Powers Afghanistan to 72-Run Win in Series Opener.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz' Post

One more achievement added to this year before it ends 🫶🏻 , happy to perform and made a maiden century in t20’s 🇦🇫. Thanks to the crowd for coming in a huge numbers to support us. Keep praying many more to come in sha Allah. ❤️💯#AFGvUAE pic.twitter.com/D9aGW1vgne — Rahmanullah Gurbaz (@RGurbaz_21) December 29, 2023

