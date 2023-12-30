Sharjah [UAE], December 29 (ANI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz's century powered Afghanistan to clinch a 72-run win over United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the first T20I match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

After winning the toss, UAE opted to field first but their decision did not go in their favour after the hosts' bowling attack failed to keep a check on Afghanistan's run rate in Sharjah.

Also Read | Ravindra Jadeja Likely to be Available For IND vs SA 2nd Test 2023 In Cape Town.

Afghan opener Hazratullah Zazai (13 runs from 16 balls) failed to make a mark but Gurbaz (100 runs from 52 balls) shined against the UAE bowling attack to post 203/3 for the Afghans. Ibrahim Zadran (59 runs from 43 balls) also played a crucial role by making a solid partnership with Gurbaz.

On the other hand, Muhammad Jawadullah, Junaid Siddique and Aayan Khan were the only wicket-takers for the host.

Also Read | Year Ender 2023: A Memorable Journey for Indian Football Team and A Hopeful Future.

In the run chase, Vriitya Aravind (70* runs from 64 balls) played an unbeaten knock in the second inning but could not make a solid partnership with his teammates.

Meanwhile, the Afghan bowling attack displayed a quality performance to defend the target. Fazalhaq Farooqi scalped two wickets in his four-over spell and gifted 19 runs. Naveen-ul-Haq and Qais Ahmad took one wicket each in their respective spells to seal a 72-run win in the first match of the three-game series.

Gurbaz was named the 'Player of the Match' after his onslaught in the first inning.

Breif score: Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz 100(52), Ibrahim Zadran 59(43), Aznatullah Omarzai 19* (8); Aayan Afzal Khan 1/26, Muhammad Jawad Ullah 1/36, Junaid Siddique 1/42 vs UAE: Vriitya Aravind 70*(64), Tanish Suri 20*(25), Basil Hameed 18(14); Fazalhaq Farooqi 2/19, Naveen-ul-Haq 1/25, Qais Ahmad 1/28. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)