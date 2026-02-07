Afghanistan’s star wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz has officially pulled out of the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026, citing a desire to focus on his foundation. The 24-year-old announced via an Instagram post, just two days after being unveiled as a direct signing for PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi. Gurbaz stated that following the conclusion of the T20 World Cup, he intends to return to Afghanistan to personally oversee his foundation work. Agni Chopra, Son of Vidhu Chopra and Anupama Chopra, Registers for PSL 2026 Auction as USA Cricketer.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Pulls Out Of PSL 2026

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahmanullah Gurbaz (@rahmanullah.gurbaz)

