Royal Challengers Bangalore secured a memorable victory on Friday when they entered the WPL 2024 final riding on a tremendous performance from Ellyse Perry with the bat. Perry helped them reach a fighting total with the bat and the bowlers did enough to defend it. AB de Villiers, one of the members of RCB hall of fame, lauded Perry's efforts in his social media post calling her performance as 'fantastic'. AB also lauded RCB-W saying they put out a 'great performance' and also motivated them by saying 'Just one more game, one more win' ahead of the final against DC-W. Fans Chant 'RCB, RCB' and 'Perry, Perry' in Delhi Metro After Ellyse Perry Helps Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Enter WPL 2024 Final (Watch Video).

AB de Villiers Lauds Ellyse Perry and RCB-W

In the Final! 🥳 Ellyse fantastic, as she’s been all season, and a great performance by @RCBTweets, holding their nerve in the end, to knock out the defending champions. Just one more game, one more win… Come on #RCB! Always Play Bold 💪 🙌 #WPL — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) March 15, 2024

