Royal Challengers Bangalore Women qualified for their first WPL final after they defeated Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator by 6 runs. RCB-W suffered a collapse with the bat batting first and Ellyse Perry played a gritty knock to take them out of trouble and helped them set a competitive score. In the end, it was enough to knock out Mumbai Indians out of the conditions and secure the much-needed final berth. After the match, fans on their way back from the stadium in Delhi metro were spotted chanting the name of Ellyse Perry and RCB. Netizens loved the passion for cricket in India and made the video viral on social media. RCB Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Royal Challengers Bangalore Women’s Team Enters WPL 2024 Final.

Fans Chant 'RCB RCB' and 'Perry Perry' in Metro at Delhi

"RCB RCB" and "Perry Perry " chants in the metro too... The love for cricket in our country 💪🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/0cgZ6gRKCM — Rahul Kumar (@rahulk_1019) March 15, 2024

