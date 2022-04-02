Pakistan clinched a nine-wicket win over Australia in the 3rd ODI at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, April 2. With this win, they clinched the ODI series 2-1. Skipper Babar Azam led the chase with his 16th ODI hundred after Australia were bowled out for just 210 in 41.5 overs. Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim Jr scalped three wickets each, Shaheen Shah Afridi got two to his name.

