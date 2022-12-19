After the end of Day 3 in the Pakistan vs England 3rd Test at Karachi, England sit in a comfortable position with only 55 runs needed to win, eight wickets still in hand with two days in the Test left. Day 2 indicated at Pakistan being able to give a healthy lead to England. But they failed to do so with Rehan Ahmed (5/48) running through the middle order after Jack Leach (3/72) took care of the top order. Pakistan finished at 216 only being able to give a small lead of 167. Chasing it, England stand at 112/2 thanks to the good start by Zak Crawley (41) and Ben Duckett (50). They will surely look to finish the game as early as possible on Day 4, completing a whitewash of 3-0 in the series. 'Catch The Bat First', Ben Stokes' Bat Flies After Slipping From Hand During the PAK vs ENG 3rd Test 2022 Day 3 (Watch Video)

PAK vs ENG 3rd Test 2022 Day 3 Stumps

