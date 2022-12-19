England have gotten off to a great start against Pakistan in their final innings chasing 167 runs. Pakistan made a small inroad late in the day by picking up back-to-back wickets of Zak Crawley and Rehan Ahmed. Amidst it, a funny incident took place. As captain Ben Stokes comes out to bat with his natural aggressive intent, he swings hard at a ball from Nauman Ali, with his hands sliding off the bat and the bat flying towards square leg, travelling further than the ball, showing the immense power the wrists of Ben Stokes puts into the ball. Pakistan vs New Zealand 2022-23 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get PAK vs NZ Test and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Ben Stokes throws The Bat Further Than The Ball

Ben Stokes throwing is Bat😀 pic.twitter.com/sWBHZUoU61 — SWOOPSPURS (@SwoopSpurs) December 19, 2022

