New Zealand have managed to stay ahead in the PAK vs NZ 2nd Test at the National Stadium, Karachi. After starting the day with an overnight score of 309-6 New Zealand were soon reduced to 345-9. However then Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel then stitched an 88-run partnership to take New Zealand's score to 433-9 before the end of the first session. Henry has already brought up 3rd Test fifty and is batting at 56*(59) while Ajaz has reached his highest score 31*(64) in Test cricket. Babar Azam, Pakistan Captain, Says ‘Our Performances in White-Ball Cricket Upstaged Our Achievements in Red-Ball Cricket'.

PAK vs NZ 2nd Test Day 2 Lunch

What a partnership! A defiant 88-run final-wicket stand between Matt Henry (56*) & Ajaz Patel (31*) gets us to lunch at 433/9. Henry's 3rd Test 50 & Patel registering his highest Test score in the process on @skysportnz & @SENZ_Radio. Scorecard | https://t.co/vssoB8z2Xa #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/ySmtDDLbGV — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 3, 2023

