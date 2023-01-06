Veteran wicket-keeper batter Sarfaraz Ahmed has scored his fourth Test hundred in the ongoing PAK vs NZ 2nd Test at the National Stadium, Karachi. The former Pakistan captain came to the crease after the dismissal of Babar Azam and started Pakistan's counterattack. With Sarfaraz keeping one end safe, Pakistan are currently at 227-6. They still need 92 runs to win the match and the series. New Zealand meanwhile will eye the last four wickets.

Sarfaraz Ahmed Scores Century

Top knock from Sarfaraz Ahmed 👌 With 92 runs needed, can he take Pakistan to victory? 🤔 #WTC23 | #PAKvNZ | 📝 https://t.co/5TMMWQ0jQl pic.twitter.com/aLofa33zVb — ICC (@ICC) January 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)