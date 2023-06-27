Pakistan will start their ICC World Cup 2023 campaign when they face a qualifying team on October 6 in Hyderabad. The Babar Azam-led side would face a second qualifying team on October 12. Three days later, on October 15, they would go up against hosts India in what is expected to be a blockbuster clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After this, the Green Shirts would face Australia, Afghanistan, South Africa and Bangladesh in their subsequent matches before finishing their group stage with matches against New Zealand and England. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule Announced: India vs Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan Team's Fixtures at ICC World Cup 2023

📢 Official: Pakistan's confirmed 2023 World Cup fixtures! Semi-finals: Nov 15 & 16 in Mumbai & Kolkata Final: Nov 19 in Ahmedabad#WorldCup2023 | #CWC23 | #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/vXhMjvwHyp — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) June 27, 2023

