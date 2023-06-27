India would kickstart their ICC World Cup 2023 campaign against Australia on October 8 as the schedule for the tournament was announced at an event in Mumbai today. The tournament starts with a match between England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 5. The much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash is set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 15. The ICC World Cup is set to be hosted exclusively by India for the very first time and the announcement of this schedule comes as a relief for fans, who would have been waiting for it with bated breath. How to Buy ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets Online: Check Details to Buy CWC Match Tickets for CWC in India.

ICC World Cup 2023 Full Schedule

ICC World Cup 2023 Full Schedule (Source: ICC)

The final would be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on November 19 with the semifinals being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The schedule of the mega tournament was unveiled by ICC CEO Geoff Allardice alongside BCCI secretary Jay Shah and cricket legends Virender Sehwag and Muttiah Muralidharan. The tournament is set to have 10 teams, eight of those being confirmed. The remaining two teams would make it to the tournament courtesy of competing in the ongoing ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 in Zimbabwe.

England are the reigning champions and would aim to defend their title when the tournament gets underway. The side then led by Eoin Morgan had won their maiden World Cup trophy by beating New Zealand in a riveting final match. The competition is likely to be much tougher this time. Hosts India would start the tournament as favourites, given their home advantage, but no team can be counted out.

