Some misinformation has been spread about Pakistan cricketer Iftikhar Ahmed by an account on X, formerly called twitter. The account handler claimed that Iftikhar gave a statement in which he mentioned to him playing against Indian Cricketers feels like playing against 'Street Children'. Iftikhar shared a tweet refuting all such claims and also appealed to X and it's owner Elon Musk to ban accounts like that who spread such false information.

Pakistan Cricketer Iftikhar Ahmed Refutes Claims of Him Calling Indian Cricketers 'Street Childrens'

I’ve been made aware of this statement which I’ve never made. In fact, no professional cricketer will make such a statement. Please stop circulating false news & report this individual for spreading hate.@X @elonmusk please ban this account as people are misusing the blue tick. https://t.co/dmgDEfM9jp pic.twitter.com/fExqNRa9Zk — Iftikhar Ahmad (@IftiMania) August 16, 2023

