Pakistan Shaheens will square off against Bangladesh A in the first match of the Top End T20 Series 2025 in Darwin, Australia, on Thursday, August 14. The Top End T20 Series 2025 will start from August 14 and will continue till August 24, featuring a total of 11 teams. The Pakistan Shaheens vs Bangladesh A match will be played at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there is no official Pakistan Shaheens vs Bangladesh A live telecast available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India will have an online viewing option as FanCode will provide the Top End T20 Series 2025 live streaming in India, including the Pakistan Shaheens vs Bangladesh A match. Nepal National Cricket Team's Schedule For Australia Tour 2025 Announced; Check Fixtures of Rhinos In Top End T20 Series at Darwin.

Pakistan Shaheens vs Bangladesh A

Bangladesh A hits the field tomorrow to open the Top End T20 Series 2025 in a showdown against Pakistan Shaheens. Bangladesh A VS Pakistan Shaheens | 1st T20, Top End T20 Series 2025 | TIO Stadium, Northern Territory, Australia Time: 3:30 PM (BST, GMT+6) | 7:00 PM (ACST)… pic.twitter.com/BGEEJ1jyS7 — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) August 13, 2025

