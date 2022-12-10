Fans were left irked after Sony Sports channels stopped providing live telecast of the Pakistan vs England 2nd Test match. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for England's tour of Pakistan in India and fans were not happy after they found out the second day's action was not being shown on the channels as it was supposed to. Sony Sports Network is also the official broadcast partner of the India vs Bangladesh series. Unhappy fans took to social media to react to this. How to Watch PAK vs ENG 2nd Test 2022, Day 2 Live Streaming Online? Get Free Telecast Details of Pakistan vs England Cricket Match With Time in IST

'Was Showing Till Yesterday'

Why no Pak vs Eng on Sony Ten, kal tak to aa raha tha ?? — Himanshu (@hims_negi) December 10, 2022

'Not showing'

@TataPlayin , pak vs eng ongoing test match at multan is not showing on tata play , sony sports channel?? — Bhaskar Pandey (@BhaskarPandeyy) December 10, 2022

A Perspective:

Sony not showing any of #PAKvENG or #AUSvsWI is just a way to make sure that those who have subscribed to channels on Dish, have to also subscribe to Sony LIV — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) December 10, 2022

So It Happened Earlier As Well:

Why broadcasting of Pak vs Eng suddenly stop on Sony ten 2 ? — Chirag kudu 🇮🇳 (@chirag_kudu) December 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)