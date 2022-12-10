Pakistan finished Day 1 on 107/2 after debutant Abrar Ahmed starred with a sensational seven-wicket haul to bowl out England for just 281 runs in the 2nd Test of the series, on Friday, December 9. The second day's play, at the Multan Cricket Stadium, will start at 10:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network will provide live telecast of the match and this Test series on Indian TV sets. Fans, who are interested in watching live streaming of this game, can do so on the SonyLIv app and website. In Pakistan, PTV Sports will provide live telecast of the match. Debutant Abrar Ahmed Picks Seven-for As England Bundle Out for 281 on Day 1 of PAK vs ENG 2nd Test at Multan

PAK vs ENG 2nd Test Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

𝘼 𝙙𝙚𝙗𝙪𝙩 𝙩𝙤 𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧 😍 Abrar Ahmed had a fairytale beginning to his Test career, ensuring 🇵🇰 started Day ☝️ of #PAKvENG 2️⃣nd Test on the front foot 🏏 Rate his showing on a scale of 1️⃣-1️⃣0️⃣ 📏#AbrarAhmed #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/DklKWbgshh — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) December 9, 2022

