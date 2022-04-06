Kolkata Knight Riders (162/5) defeated Mumbai Indians (161/4) by five wickets in match 14 of IPL 2022 at the MCA Stadium. Pat Cummins was the star as he scored the joint-fastest fifty (14 balls) in IPL history to lead his team to a sensational win. KKR moved to the top of the points table.

KKR Beat MI

