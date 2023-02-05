The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) refuted a media report, which claimed that all the members of the Asian Cricket Council were asked to seek their own government's permission to travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023. Taking to social media, the cricket board released a statement, which read, "The PCB wishes to clarify that no such matters were raised in the meeting, nor did any member indicate any intention to seek government clearance for playing in Pakistan. Sri Lanka has recently visited Pakistan in 2017 and 2019, while Bangladesh has toured Pakistan in 2020. In the 2023-2027 Future Tours Programme (FTP), which has been agreed and announced by all ICC Members, Afghanistan Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have confirmed their tours to Pakistan." No Asia Cup 2023 in Pakistan, UAE Likely to Be Finalised As Venue in March.

Check PCB's Official Statement Here:

