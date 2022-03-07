Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) while posting a video of Usman Khawaja's interview tagged a wrong person on Twitter. Interestingly, PCB didn't delete the tweet and instead tagged the cricketer Usman Khawaja in its next tweet. "Sorry for bothering the wrong Usman Khawaja. Here’s the guy who’s talking to you, Pindi: @Uz_Khawaja," tweeted PCB.

Sorry for bothering the wrong Usman Khawaja. Here’s the guy who’s talking to you, Pindi: @Uz_Khawaja — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 7, 2022

Apparently, Fans Reacted

You had one job admin. — Arsalan Abbas (@ArsalanAbbas_) March 7, 2022

Editing Feature Needed

Hahhaha @Twitter must add editing feature famous kardia Random guy ko 😂 — Ibrahim Hanif 🇵🇰 (@Ibrahim02114) March 7, 2022

New Meme?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)